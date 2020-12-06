Trump falsely claims he won at Georgia rally meant for senators | DW News

In his first major public appearance after losing the US presidential election, Donald Trump has spread further unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Speaking at a rally in Georgia, where a crucial senate race is underway, outgoing president Trump insisted he had won a second term. But increasing numbers of his own Republican party are tiring of his rhetoric.

Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden has been declared the winner by enough states to ensure victory, and more than 30 of Trump’s legal challenges have failed in the courts. But the president sees an alternative reality.

The rally in Georgia was for Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are contesting the state’s run-off senate election in January.

But some in Trump’s own party are growing weary of his rhetoric. Georgia’s Republican governor has refused to take steps to override the state’s pro-Biden poll result.

Georgia’s run-off election is especially critical. The vote will determine which party holds power in the senate.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#DonaldTrump #UsElection2020 #Georgia