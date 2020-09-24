Share
Trump heckled while paying respects for late US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump was booed Thursday as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He plans to nominate a replacement this weekend for the liberal justice, best known for her advancement of women’s rights.

