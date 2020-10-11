-
Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
The US president’s doctor says Donald Trump has been cleared to continue campaigning, but will not confirm when he last tested negative.
On Saturday, Trump addressed a crowd of hundreds at the White House.
While the event was said to be a White House and not a campaign event for the upcoming presidential election, Trump spoke on this “law and order” platform and attacked his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House in the US capital of Washington, DC.
