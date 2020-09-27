-
Trump nominates judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Little more than days after the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump has officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace her.
If confirmed, Barrett’s appointment would add another conservative voice to the bench, further shifting the court’s balance of power to the right for decades to come.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House in the US capital, Washington, DC.
