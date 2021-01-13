-
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
President Donald #Trump is on the verge of being impeached for a second time, the House planning the unprecedented vote one week after he encouraged a mob of loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and the #US Capitol became the target of a deadly siege. FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more.
