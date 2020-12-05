-
Russia starts to administer Sputnik V vaccine - 2 hours ago
-
Russia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccination program with Sputnik V | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Trump orders most US troops out of Somalia - 2 hours ago
-
Mexico City’s First Female Mayor Tackles a Metropolis on the Brink - 2 hours ago
-
Switzerland: Syrian peace talks “slow-going” and “difficult” – UN”s Pedersen - 2 hours ago
-
Protesters rally against police brutality near Minneapolis following shooting of unarmed naked man - 2 hours ago
-
Moscow starts vaccinating high-risk workers against Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’ - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Production of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 begins in Saint Petersburg - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Muscovites share thoughts after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 - 3 hours ago
Trump orders most US troops out of Somalia
US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of most American troops from Somalia, the defence department said in a statement on Friday, a move that is part of a global pullback of US forces before Trump leaves office next month.
The Pentagon has not said how many US personnel will stay in Somalia to train and advise local forces.
But critics say the withdrawal could not come at a worse time, with fighting in neighbouring Ethiopia and upcoming elections in Somalia.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Trump #AFRICOM #Somalia