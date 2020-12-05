Trump orders most US troops out of Somalia

US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of most American troops from Somalia, the defence department said in a statement on Friday, a move that is part of a global pullback of US forces before Trump leaves office next month.

The Pentagon has not said how many US personnel will stay in Somalia to train and advise local forces.

But critics say the withdrawal could not come at a worse time, with fighting in neighbouring Ethiopia and upcoming elections in Somalia.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

