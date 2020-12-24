Trump pardons ex-campaign chief Manafort, associate Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump has issued another series of pardons, granting clemency to more of his allies.

It is the second wave of presidential pardons which include officials involved in the inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 polls.

Chief among those pardoned are former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington DC, the US.

