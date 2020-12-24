-
Trump pardons ex-campaign chief Manafort, associate Roger Stone - about 1 hour ago
-
Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck - about 1 hour ago
-
Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands - about 1 hour ago
-
Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers - about 1 hour ago
-
Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium - 2 hours ago
-
Explainer: How the new Covid-19 vaccines work - 2 hours ago
-
On the brink of a Brexit deal 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact - 3 hours ago
-
Mexico: Funeral industry adapts to pandemic, as deaths spike anew - 4 hours ago
-
Taiwan: Protests as legislature to decide on US pork imports - 4 hours ago
Trump pardons ex-campaign chief Manafort, associate Roger Stone
US President Donald Trump has issued another series of pardons, granting clemency to more of his allies.
It is the second wave of presidential pardons which include officials involved in the inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 polls.
Chief among those pardoned are former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington DC, the US.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Manafort #Trump