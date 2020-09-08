Trump reverses Obama bid to prevent racism in US housing

Effective from Tuesday, the Trump administration is replacing an Obama-era rule that sought to end racial segregation and discrimination in American housing.

President Trump says the rollback of the rule, which forced cities to report on housing discrimination in their communities, is to give local governments more freedom from federal regulations.

But the move also fits neatly into Trump’s campaign strategy that ties race to the safety of suburban communities.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro has the story.

