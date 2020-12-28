Trump signs COVID relief bill amid pressure, but adds conditions

US President Donald Trump has finally signed a $2.3-trillion pandemic aid and government funding bill that impacts millions of jobless Americans, after coming under pressure from legislators.

Trump had refused to sign, demanding changes to increase the size of stimulus cheques for struggling Americans from $600 to $2,000 and the removal of what he termed “wasteful items”.

His refusal would have put not only the package of economic and public-health assistance at risk, but the basic functioning of the government itself which would have run out of money for public spending by midnight on Tuesday.

The delay meant some unemployment benefits lapsed, piling the pressure on Americans already struggling because of the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Trump #COVIDrelief #CovidStimulus