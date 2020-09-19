Trump to block TikTok and WeChat downloads in US app stores | DW News

The US is set to block downloads of the mobile apps TikTok and WeChat. The Chinese-owned platforms will no longer be available in US app stores as of September 20. The Trump administration says the apps pose a national security threat as their parent companies could pass data from US citizens to China. The president is threatening a total ban on TikTok in mid-November. But the company could still reach a deal with a US partner that would address Washington’s security concerns. So how much of a security threat is TikTok?

