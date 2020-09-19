-
‘Thank you RBG’: Tributes pour in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg - 10 hours ago
-
US presidential election: Early voting begins - 10 hours ago
-
Greece: Afghan girl and family stuck in Lesbos hoping to reach Germany - 10 hours ago
-
Greece: Thousands moved to new refugee camp - 10 hours ago
-
Thousands rally in Thailand in protest for democratic reforms - 10 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe - 10 hours ago
-
Trump to block TikTok and WeChat downloads in US app stores | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: Anti-abortion rally met with feminist counter-demo in Berlin - 10 hours ago
-
Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote - 10 hours ago
-
UK: Endangered beaver making a comeback - 10 hours ago
Trump to block TikTok and WeChat downloads in US app stores | DW News
The US is set to block downloads of the mobile apps TikTok and WeChat. The Chinese-owned platforms will no longer be available in US app stores as of September 20. The Trump administration says the apps pose a national security threat as their parent companies could pass data from US citizens to China. The president is threatening a total ban on TikTok in mid-November. But the company could still reach a deal with a US partner that would address Washington’s security concerns. So how much of a security threat is TikTok?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Trump #TikTok #WeChat