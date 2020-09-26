Trump to nominate Coney Barrett for Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat | DW News

US media reports say President Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. She would replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week. Barrett currently serves as a federal appeals court judge and is known for her conservative religious and anti-abortion views. Trump told journalists on Friday he’d made up his mind. But he refused to confirm the speculation ahead of an official announcement on Saturday.

