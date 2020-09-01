Share
0 0 0 0

Trump to visit Kenosha: Ailing city on edge as president’s tour looms

32 mins ago

President Donald Trump will travel on September 1 to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The city has been in turmoil since the shooting by a white police officer of an African American man in front of his children during an arrest this month.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment