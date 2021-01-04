-
Trump urges Georgia official to overturn vote in leaked call
US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling the top election official in the state of Georgia to recount the votes there to overturn his election defeat.
Georgia was one of the battleground states that flipped in favour of President-elect Joe Biden.
An audio recording of the hour-long call from the Oval Office to Georgia’s secretary of state was first obtained by the Washington Post newspaper.
Trump refuses to concede his presidential election loss, repeating unfounded claims of fraud.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Atlanta, Georgia, the US.
