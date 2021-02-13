Trump’s defence: Ex-president’s team decries ‘unjust’ impeachment

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is nearing its end, with the US Senate widely expected to acquit the former president as early as this weekend.

Trump’s lawyers wrapped up their defence earlier on Friday.

They described the trial as unconstitutional and said Democrats pushing for Trump’s conviction were only seeking baseless revenge.

Trump is accused of inciting a deadly riot on Capitol Hill last month.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports.

