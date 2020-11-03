Trump’s powerful alliance with the evangelical community – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Donald Trump’s status as the champion of evangelical and conservative voters can seem peculiar given his three marriages and the ‘hush-money’ paid to an adult film star and director.

But still, the evangelical vote helped Trump win the White House in 2016, shoring up support for him during his presidency.

So why does the powerful evangelical lobby have Trump’s back ?

