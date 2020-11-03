-
First voters cast ballots in 2020 US Presidential election marked by early-voting - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump’s powerful alliance with the evangelical community – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Coronavirus: Frankie Boyle’s DARK message to young people… – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden’s opinion polls lead over Trump ‘pretty solid’ as US votes in 2020 Presidential election - about 1 hour ago
-
New York braces for 2020 US Presidential election unrest with armed guards, boarded windows - about 1 hour ago
-
Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term - about 1 hour ago
-
Masks vs masculinity: Why do some men refuse to wear masks? | COVID-19 Special - 2 hours ago
-
Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna - 2 hours ago
-
Minnesota: A major swing state in US elections - 2 hours ago
-
US author Brit Bennett on her novel ‘The Vanishing Half’ and the presidential election - 2 hours ago
Trump’s powerful alliance with the evangelical community – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Donald Trump’s status as the champion of evangelical and conservative voters can seem peculiar given his three marriages and the ‘hush-money’ paid to an adult film star and director.
But still, the evangelical vote helped Trump win the White House in 2016, shoring up support for him during his presidency.
So why does the powerful evangelical lobby have Trump’s back ?
The Trump Show | Series 1 Episode 3 | BBC
#BBC #BBCTheTrumpShow #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.