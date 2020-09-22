-
Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack - 4 hours ago
-
Venice in times of Covid-19 - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow - 4 hours ago
-
Belongings of Holocaust survivor behind “The Pianist” movie go for auction in Warsaw - 4 hours ago
-
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 4 hours ago
-
China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off - 4 hours ago
-
EU Drug Report 2020: Party pills out of fashion, online dealing and over-50s overdose spike - 5 hours ago
-
Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine - 5 hours ago
-
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves - 5 hours ago
-
Pop stars risking their careers for all-access documentaries? – BBC - 5 hours ago
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves
Indonesia’s coastlines are home to more mangrove forests than anywhere else.
They protect the land from erosion and absorb carbon emissions, protecting people’s livelihoods and their health.
Over the past few years, a lot of mangroves have been cut down for tourism or industrial developments but now, individual groups and the government are promising to do more to protect them.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from East Lampung, Indonesia.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Indonesia #MangroveConservation #IndonesiaMangroves