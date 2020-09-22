Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves

Indonesia’s coastlines are home to more mangrove forests than anywhere else.

They protect the land from erosion and absorb carbon emissions, protecting people’s livelihoods and their health.

Over the past few years, a lot of mangroves have been cut down for tourism or industrial developments but now, individual groups and the government are promising to do more to protect them.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from East Lampung, Indonesia.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Indonesia #MangroveConservation #IndonesiaMangroves