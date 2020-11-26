Tundu Lissu on F24; Tanzania opposition leader vows to keep fighting

In tonight’s edition: Ethiopia’s army launches a final offensive against the capital of the region at war with the federal government. A 72 hour deadline for surrender issued to Tigray ran out on Wednesday and the conflict looks set to escalate. Tundu Lissu, the Tanzanian opposition leader who fled to Belgium after losing last month’s election to President John Magufuli, calls for the international community to sanction his administration.

