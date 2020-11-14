-
Tunisia: PM Mechichi attends opening of border crossing with Libya
Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi attended the opening of the Ra’s Ajdir border crossing with Libya, on Saturday, as travel resumes after seven months of border shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials from both states attended the opening event, with Mechichi saying, “we served in the Tunisian government and we would like to thank all the officials who helped us and helped some of us on a health protocol, which we were able to reopen the crossing so that we can restore life to Ben Guerdane. And to restore life to Tunisia as well, which we know Tunisia and Libya are one people in two countries.”
Citizens at the event expressed their joy with one residents saying, “the procedures were easy and some measures were taken to prevent prevention to limit the spread of Corona, and we made procedures for examining Corona and spent some quarantine procedures. He was in a pledge to remain in your place of residence in Tunisia and the necessity for the citizens of Libya and Tunisia to abide by the special protocol between the two countries.”
Public health measures were also added at the crossing as both countries continue to deal with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and further movement between the two nations continues.
*SOUNDBITES*
SOT, Hichem Mechichi, Tunisian Prime Minister (Arabic): “I express my happiness with my presence today on the occasion of the reopening of the Ra’s Ajdir crossing. I think a very important event. We served in the Tunisian government and we would like to thank all the officials who helped us and helped some of us on a health protocol, which we were able to reopen the crossing so that we can restore life to Ben Guerdane. And to restore life to Tunisia as well, which we know Tunisia and Libya are one people in two countries.”
SOT, Ibrahim Ali, Libyan traveller (Arabic): “The procedures were easy and some measures were taken to prevent prevention to limit the spread of corona, and we made procedures for examining corona and spent some quarantine procedures. He was in a pledge to remain in your place of residence in Tunisia and the necessity for the citizens of Libya and Tunisia to abide by the special protocol between the two countries.”
