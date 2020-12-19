Tunisia: Protest staged in front of parliament against ‘violence’ and ‘intimidation’ near Tunis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The General Tunisian Labor Union and civil organisations organised a protest in front of the Tunisian parliament building – Bardo Palace on the outskirts of Tunis, Friday.

“This protest is in order to say: ‘stop violence and no to intimidation,’ which affects the resistance of the civil state and the republican state. These are people who swore on the Quran to respect the constitution, but they are now practicing violence inside the Assembly of the Representatives of the People,” said member of parliament for the Democratic Bloc Hisham Al-Ajbouni.

The protest follows reported scuffles at the parliament on December 7, between deputies of various blocs.

—

SOT, Hisham Al-Ajbouni, Member of Parliament for the Democratic Bloc (Arabic): “This protest is in order to say: ‘stop violence’ and ‘no intimidation,’ which affects the resistance of the civil state and the republican state. These are people who swore on the Quran to respect the constitution, but they are now practicing violence inside the Assembly of the Representatives of the People. We never imagined that things would reach this point. Tunisians were martyred and bloodshed for this parliament, but today MPs inside this same dome are practicing violence against their colleagues.”

SOT, Reem Al Kafi, Protester (Arabic): “We came here today to denounce violence against women and to make our voice heard .. There is no way to establish a caliphate. They want to marry young girls who are less than 14 years old. No way, we came to reject violence.”

#Tunisia #Tunis #TunisiaProtest #TunisianParliament

Video ID: 20201218-072

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly