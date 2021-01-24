Tunisia: Protests continue in Tunis as govt bans rallies

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Tunis on Saturday demanding the release of activists a week after several rallies, some of which caused violent clashes, swept the country and brought about a wave of arrests.

Demonstrators could be seen chanting and carrying signs demanding the government to resign.

The Tunisian government announced on Saturday that is banning demonstrations and extending its coronavirus curfew starting Monday. Public gatherings will not be allowed in public until February 14.

Protests in Tunisia started last week after the government imposed a nationwide four-days lockdown on Thursday, January 14, with protesters taking to the streets against the restrictive measure, perceived as another blow to a worsening economy.

