Tunisia: Tear gas flies as protests continue in Tunis for fifth consecutive night
Violent protests and clashes between police and protesters continued for a fifth consecutive night in Tunis on Tuesday.
Police officers fired shots in the air and tear gas at protesters in an attempt to disperse the crowd.
In recent days, Tunisia has been rocked by a series of youth protests in its capital as well as other cities over the country’s growing economic crisis and unemployment.
The protest started after Tunisian authorities imposed a four-day lockdown on January 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
