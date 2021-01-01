-
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 26 mins ago
-
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 36 mins ago
-
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 39 mins ago
-
New Year’s Day diving into Rome’s Tiber river - 50 mins ago
-
Dover and Calais quiet as first lorries cross English Channel under post-Brexit border rules - about 1 hour ago
-
View of London day after UK fully exited EU - about 1 hour ago
-
View of Dover port in UK day after Brexit transition period ends - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain and UK reach deal to place Gibraltar in EU’s borderless Schengen zone - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit has happened. UK and EU finally split as a New Year dawns. But what are the key changes? - 2 hours ago
-
Light truck traffic between UK and France as post-Brexit rules take effect - 3 hours ago
Turkey: Empty streets in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve under curfew
Istanbul was seen ready to greet 2021 on Thursday with empty streets as residents observed coronavirus restrictions.
A four-day curfew, which began on Thursday and was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in December is expected to last until Monday and observed between 21:00 and 05:00 local time.
According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Turkey has seen a total of 2,208,652 cases of COVID-19 with 20,881 related deaths.
