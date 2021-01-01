Turkey: Empty streets in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve under curfew

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Istanbul was seen ready to greet 2021 on Thursday with empty streets as residents observed coronavirus restrictions.

A four-day curfew, which began on Thursday and was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in December is expected to last until Monday and observed between 21:00 and 05:00 local time.

According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Turkey has seen a total of 2,208,652 cases of COVID-19 with 20,881 related deaths.

