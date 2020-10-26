Turkey: Erdogan calls on Turks to boycott French goods

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on his citizens to boycott French goods over French President Emmanuel Macron comments on Islam, during a speech held in Ankara on Monday.

“Just as they say in France to not buy products with Turkish brands, I am calling to all my citizens from here to never help French brands or buy them,” stated Erdogan.

Erdogan reiterated that Macron needs to undergo a “mental health check,” a comment that had prompted France to recall its ambassador to Turkey for consultations on Saturday.

Erdogan’s comment came after Macron backed the publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad by satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Earlier this month, the French president said that Islam is “a religion that is in crisis all over the world today,” as he announced a bill to “strengthen” a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in the country.

SOT, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (Turkish): ”The whole world is witnessing what is happening in France and Germany right now. I am calling out in particular to the West, to the Christian community. I’m talking to the Jews. Before all, we are human. It is not a crime to be a Christian in our religion, and we take care of them as we do for the Jews. However, I am calling out world leaders to back Muslims if there is oppression against Muslims in France.”

SOT, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (Turkish): ”We see that hostility towards Islam and Muslims is being spread into societies almost like the plague, especially in European countries. Muslim-owned businesses, houses, worship places, and schools of the Muslim community are attacked by racists and fascist groups practically every day. I am now making a call to my citizens, just as they say in France to not buy products with Turkish brands, I am calling to all my citizens from here to never help French brands or buy them.”

SOT, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey (Turkish): ”Here’s what happened in France, the Charlie Hebdo affair. With the encouragement of France’s leader who is in need of mental health check, these attacks began to take place. The lawlessness towards Muslims has become almost commonplace in many western states which are always praising themselves when it comes to the matter of democracy. Hostility towards Islam and Muslim has become a state-backed policy in some European countries, which is backed at some incident personally by the head of state. Racist terrorism. Now I’m calling from here, you are fascists in the real sense of the word. You’re, in a real sense, the chain links of Nazis. Racist terrorism is getting popular in society with the support of security units which are closing their eyes, through the media and politics.”

