Turkey: Erdogan receives COVID jab as vaccination programme kicks off

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Turkish Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the first dose of the Chinese Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Ankara City Hospital on Thursday, as Turkey beings its mass vaccination programme.

“We as the state will also do everything we can. We mobilised all our means available. God willing, after this three million another 30 million will follow​​. We will complete this number to fifty million with the vaccines coming from China,” Erdogan stressed shortly following his vaccination, after which he expressed gratefulness to nurses and health workers.

More than 250,000 health workers received their first jab on Thursday.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University Turkey has currently registered 2,364,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 23,000 related deaths.

#Turkey #Erdogan #COVID19 #Vaccine

Video ID: 20210115-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210115-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly