Turkey imposes weekday curfew and full weekend lockdown as Covid-19 cases skyrocket

In Turkey, Covid-19 cases and casualties are surging, with the country seeing more cases than during 2020 spring and the first wave of infections. 32,000 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing authorities to impose tough measures on the weekends, including curfew and full lockdown. “The government is fading to get a grip on the situation, not wanting to be seen as giving in to the opposition and medical associations”, FRANCE 24’s Jasper Mortimer reports from Ankara.

