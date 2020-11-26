Turkish court jails more than 300 people for life over failed 2016 coup

A Turkish court jailed 337 former pilots and other suspects for life in one of the largest trials stemming from the bloody 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

