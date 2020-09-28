TV series show: Israeli spy thriller takes us to ‘Tehran’

Alison Sargent talks us through the big winners from this year’s virtual Emmy awards, and we check out the new series from the creators of hit series “Fauda”. Writer Moshe Zonder has plunged himself into the thorny relationship between Israel and Iran for the show “Tehran”, with fascinating results. Plus, we take a look at Luca Guadagnino’s immersive coming-of-age series “We Are Who We Are”, which takes us to a sun-dappled US Army base in Italy.

