The French government has confirmed the deaths of two French soldiers in Mali, after the destruction of their armoured vehicle by an improvised explosive device during an operation in the region of Tessalit in north of country.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/06/two-french-soldiers-killed-by-homemade-bomb-in-northern-mali-

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World