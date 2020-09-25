Share
Two people injured in knife attack in Paris, one suspect arrested

48 mins ago

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that two people were injured, including one seriously, in a knife #attack that took place near the former office of satirical magazine #Charlie Hebdo. FRANCE 24’s Chris Moore tells us more. #Breaking

