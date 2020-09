Two people injured in knife attack in Paris, one suspect arrested

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that two people were injured, including one seriously, in a knife #attack that took place near the former office of satirical magazine #Charlie Hebdo. FRANCE 24’s Chris Moore tells us more. #Breaking

