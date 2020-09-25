Share
Two stabbed in Paris attack, schoolchildren being kept inside in area

Two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the #Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in #Paris that was attacked by #Islamist militants over five years ago, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, and police said a suspect had been arrested. #Breaking

