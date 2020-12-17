Uganda seeks to close YouTube channels linked to opposition

Uganda’s government has asked Google to close 14 YouTube channels ahead of presidential elections next month.

The channels are all connected to pop star and opposition candidate Bobi Wine.

He is trying to unseat Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for 34 years.

It follows government move to vet all journalists before they cover the polls, and make foreign media to reapply for permission to work.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports.

