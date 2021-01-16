-
Chile: Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in Valparaiso - 3 hours ago
Honduras/Guatemala: Thousands of migrants break police cordon, crossing into Guatemala - 3 hours ago
Ugandan President Museveni wins sixth term as vote rigging alleged - 3 hours ago
Record US gun sales: 17 million firearms bought in 2020 - 5 hours ago
US health secretary Alex Azar tells Trump he is resigning - 5 hours ago
Germany: Refugee reception facility to be converted into jail for COVID quarantine-breakers - 5 hours ago
Brazil’s air force transports emergency oxygen supplies to Manaus - 5 hours ago
Things You Wouldn’t Hear On A Cooking Show | Mock The Week – BBC - 5 hours ago
Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s CDU party | DW News - 5 hours ago
Ugandan President Museveni wins sixth term as vote rigging alleged
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni won a decisive re-election victory on Saturday, elections officials said, but his main rival Bobi Wine alleged widespread fraud and said citizens should reject the result.
