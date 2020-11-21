Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest

A prominent opposition figure in Uganda has been released on bail – and says he was tortured in detention.

Presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested at a campaign rally on Wednesday and has been charged with breaking coronavirus restrictions.

The arrest sparked protests and a violent crackdown – the police say at least 37 people were killed.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports.

