Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest
A prominent opposition figure in Uganda has been released on bail – and says he was tortured in detention.
Presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested at a campaign rally on Wednesday and has been charged with breaking coronavirus restrictions.
The arrest sparked protests and a violent crackdown – the police say at least 37 people were killed.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports.
