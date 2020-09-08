-
UK: Activists and former ambassador decry court restrictions in Assange’s extradition trial
Activists attending the Julian Assange extradition trial in London on Monday decried alleged court restrictions put in place for the proceedings.
Craig Murray, a former British diplomat and activist explained that the hearing “had every appearance of a foregone conclusion since before it started,” adding that the judge ruled on the issue of witness testimonies “before she heard anyone say a word”.
Another activist confirmed Murray’s statements, adding that “the judge made it impossible for proceedings to be regarded as fully fair” in reference to the judge denying 40 NGOs the opportunity to attend the trial and denying a motion by the defense to suppress new charges against Assange added by American authorities in recent weeks.
According to his supporters, Assange is in poor health and has been under threat of contracting the virus in prison where infection cases have been reported.
The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage.
