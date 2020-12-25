-
UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?
After years of uncertainty, the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed upon a trade deal that will define their relationship for decades.
In a Christmas address to the nation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Brexit agreement a “tiding of great joy”.
EU leaders are calling it a fair and balanced arrangement.
Free movement ends and there will be no tariffs on most goods.
But many issues, such as what restrictions the UK’s large financial services industry will face in selling products in Europe after the UK leaves the EU’s trading arrangements from January 1, remain unclear.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London.
