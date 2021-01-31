-
How will China react to the UK’s Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme? | DW News - 17 mins ago
Grammy-nominated Scottish artist, Sophie, dies after fall from Athens balcony - 27 mins ago
Race to save the northern white rhino boosted as two more embryos produced - 38 mins ago
UK applying to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
Romania: Protesters call for accountability after fatal hospital fire - 2 hours ago
Russia braces for fresh protests amid crackdown on Navalny allies - 3 hours ago
Coronavirus vaccines ‘must be available for everyone, everywhere’ | UN Deputy Secretary General - 3 hours ago
Macron defends decision not to impose lockdown in France as virus cases rise - 3 hours ago
Latin America imposes curbs to confront second COVID-19 wave - 3 hours ago
UK applying to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
The UK is applying to join a free trade area made up of 11 Asia and Pacific nations, under its post-Brexit plans.
It’s Sunday 31 January 2021. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
