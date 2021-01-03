-
UK: Area near London”s Shard cordoned off following reports of threat
The area near the Shards in London, including the Pilgrimage street, was seen cordoned off with high police and firefighters’ presence, following reports of threats coming from a man in one of the buildings, London, Saturday.
According to reports, several buildings have been evacuated with dozens police officers deployed in the area.
Video ID: 20210103-002
