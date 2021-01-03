UK: Area near London”s Shard cordoned off following reports of threat

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The area near the Shards in London, including the Pilgrimage street, was seen cordoned off with high police and firefighters’ presence, following reports of threats coming from a man in one of the buildings, London, Saturday.

According to reports, several buildings have been evacuated with dozens police officers deployed in the area.

