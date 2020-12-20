-
UK: Arrests as anti-lockdown protesters scuffle with police in London
Several arrests were made as COVID-sceptic protesters gathered in London’s Parliament Square before attempting to march to Trafalgar Square on Saturday. Scuffles between demonstrators and police could be seen.
The police had issued a statement urging people to avoid large gatherings prior to the event. At least 27 people were arrested, according to local reports.
The protest took place as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new measures put into place from Sunday to curb the “rapid” spread of the coronavirus, which he also said had evolved into a “new variant.”
“Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned. In England, those living in tier 4 areas should not mix with anyone outside their own household at Christmas,” Johnson said on Saturday.
