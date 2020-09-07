UK: Assange extradition trial gets underway in London

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The extradition trial of whistleblower Julian Assange was set to begin at the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court in London on Monday. Footage shows press and a police vehicle outside the courthouse as well as the usual morning traffic on the streets of London close to the courthouse. The hearing comes months later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to his supporters, Assange is in poor health and has been under threat of contracting the virus in prison where infection cases have been reported. It is unclear if he is to appear in court in person. The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage.

