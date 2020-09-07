UK: Assange supporters get their petition delivery rejected at Downing Street

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange got their petition rejected at Downing Street on Monday as the extradition trial of the whistleblower began at the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court in London. Partner of Julian Assange Stella Moris and human rights activist Rebecca Vincent were filmed delivering the document to Downing Street, however, a policewoman at the gate refused to accept the petition. “We haven’t been able to deliver our petition in person to Number 10, because Number 10 has given instructions to the police, that they will not be receiving any petitions due to running reduced stuff in light of COVID,” said Rebecca Vincent. She added that the document will be sent to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by post. Vincent added, “The prime minister can not ignore this call from over 80,000 people, not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States.” The hearing comes months later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to his supporters, Assange is in poor health and has been under threat of contracting the virus in prison where infection cases have been reported. It is unclear if he is to appear in court in person. The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage.

