UK: Belfast Harbour quiet as Brexit regulations come into effect

Traffic remained quiet at Belfast Harbour on Friday after the new Brexit border regulations came into force.

Lorries bound for the UK could be seen awaiting inspection at the Border Control Post in the almost empty dock.

Britain’s 11-month transition period officially came to an end on Friday at midnight after the ratification of a trade deal with the EU.

