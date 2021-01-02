-
India approves Oxford’s AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use - 5 hours ago
-
We’re surprised volcanoes are also a creative force 🌋 A Perfect Planet 🌍 BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Syria: Funeral for SAA soldiers slain by IS held in Homs - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Dozens attend rave near Barcelona despite COVID restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Dozens of NYC’s “Polar Bears” brave freezing waters to mark New Year - 6 hours ago
-
Thailand: Bangkok marks 2021 with fireworks and no audience due to coronavirus spread - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Barcelona rave in full swing despite COVID restrix - 6 hours ago
-
Fears African free trade pact will disadvantage poorer countries - 6 hours ago
-
What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island? - 6 hours ago
-
UK: Belfast Harbour quiet as Brexit regulations come into effect - 6 hours ago
Traffic remained quiet at Belfast Harbour on Friday after the new Brexit border regulations came into force.
Lorries bound for the UK could be seen awaiting inspection at the Border Control Post in the almost empty dock.
Britain’s 11-month transition period officially came to an end on Friday at midnight after the ratification of a trade deal with the EU.
