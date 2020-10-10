Share
UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic

7 hours ago

The UK government is being warned that tens of thousands more lives will be lost to cancer unless it does more to reduce a backlog of screening and treatment.
Hospitals have been forced to drastically reduce cancer services due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports.

