-
Russia: Azerbaijan and Armenia declare truce from Saturday – Lavrov - 7 hours ago
-
USA: Hurricane dogs seek shelter in sunny San Diego - 7 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared - 7 hours ago
-
North Korea: Country celebrates ruling party”s 75th anniv. with military parade - 7 hours ago
-
Germany: Berliners react to new COVID-19 curfew for bars and restaurants - 7 hours ago
-
UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic - 7 hours ago
-
Amazon wildfires: Fears rainforest may turn into savannah - 7 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect - 7 hours ago
-
Spain: Hundreds of left-wing protesters demonstrate on Day of Valencian Community - 8 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan: Troops deployed as state of emergency declared in Bishkek - 8 hours ago
UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic
The UK government is being warned that tens of thousands more lives will be lost to cancer unless it does more to reduce a backlog of screening and treatment.
Hospitals have been forced to drastically reduce cancer services due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #coronavirus