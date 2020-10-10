UK cancer patients missing treatment due to COVID-19 pandemic

The UK government is being warned that tens of thousands more lives will be lost to cancer unless it does more to reduce a backlog of screening and treatment.

Hospitals have been forced to drastically reduce cancer services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #coronavirus