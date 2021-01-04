UK court to rule on WikiLeaks founder Assange’s US extradition

A UK court is expected to rule on Monday whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited from Britain to the United States.

He is wanted on espionage charges that could see him spend the rest of his life in prison.

Assange has spent the past 21 months in a British jail.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London.

