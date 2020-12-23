-
UK: Drone footage captures lorries stranded in Kent despite easing of border restrictions
Lorries were left stranded in Kent as they are waiting to leave the UK, on Wednesday.
France reopened its borders with the UK to truck drivers who test negative for the coronavirus, after it was closed for 48 hours over a new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain.
France is just one of several countries, with Germany, Italy, and Spain among around 40 others, to have halted flights and other transport links with the UK due to concern over the new strain, which is thought to be up to percent more transmissible than previously known strains according to UK government estimates.
