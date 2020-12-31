UK: Edinburgh locals talk “devastating” consequences of Brexit in Scotland

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As the United Kingdom officially concluded the Brexit transition period on Thursday, residents of Edinburgh shared their thoughts on Scotland’s prospects following UK’s exit from the European Union on Wednesday.

In an interview, Kat Borrowdale a Director at Think Circus CIC (Community Interest Company), expressed regret at the loss of foreign exchange opportunities in the new arrangement: “I do know that they have not included the Erasmus scheme which I just think is devastating because that was a big part of university life for me, and also, I run a circus and we do a lot of European exchanges with other European circuses and that’s really sad because this amazing opportunity has been taken away from young people who want to study in other countries.”

Commenting further on the impact of the deal on a personal level, Borrowdale expressed concern at the loss of having a European identity: “I think the biggest impact for me is just going to be not travelling and really not feeling like I am a European anymore. I feel like that’s just kind of been ripped away which is heartbreaking.”

A non-EU foreign national expressed a message of hope for equal job opportunities: “It’s slightly positive for me because it gives me a more equal playing field in the job market with Europeans for applying for jobs.”

December 31, 2020, marks the last day of the official transition period of the UK making its exit from the EU.

