UK: Endangered beaver making a comeback

An animal hunted to extinction in England 400 years ago is making a comeback.

Beavers are thriving in the county of Devon.

And as Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela discovered, they’re attracting tourists as well as improving water quality and reducing the risk of flooding.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #Beavers