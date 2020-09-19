-
UK: Endangered beaver making a comeback
An animal hunted to extinction in England 400 years ago is making a comeback.
Beavers are thriving in the county of Devon.
And as Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela discovered, they’re attracting tourists as well as improving water quality and reducing the risk of flooding.
