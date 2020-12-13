-
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline - 8 hours ago
Europe’s week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward - 8 hours ago
Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10 - 8 hours ago
LIVE: Boris Johnson delivers statement after Brexit trade talks with EU - 9 hours ago
German Chancellor Merkel announces hard holiday lockdown | DW News - 10 hours ago
USA: Proud Boys burn ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner at DC rally - 10 hours ago
USA: Armed anti-Trump protesters face off with Trump supporters in Atlanta - 10 hours ago
Things A Sports Commentator Would Never Say | Mock The Week – BBC - 10 hours ago
LIVE: von der Leyen delivers statement as Brexit trade talks with UK approach deadline - 10 hours ago
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.
