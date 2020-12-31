EU-based fleets catch up to eight times as many fish in UK waters as British fishermen do in EU waters, according to UK government data. Which is why Brexit made sense for so many British seaside towns.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/12/31/uk-fishermen-face-new-uncertainties-over-post-brexit-trade-deal

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World