UK in crisis amid EU travel ban and mutated coronavirus rampaging unchecked
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in crisis talks Monday, amid an EU ban on UK travel and goods, and the continued breakdown in Brexit talks. The Channel Tunnel was shut for the first time in 12 years, leaving up to 10,000 lorries carrying goods stranded, and British supermarkets concerned about panic-buying. Britain’s daily Coronavirus cases neared 36,000 on Sunday, almost double the previous week, with reported deaths now at 67,500. FRANCE 24 correspondent Benedicte Paviot reports the latest.
