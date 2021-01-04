-
Pressure grows on Macron over French vaccination ‘fiasco’ - 4 hours ago
-
US will appeal against UK judge decision to refuse Assange extradition - 4 hours ago
-
UK judge rejects extradition of ‘suicide risk’ Assange to United States - 4 hours ago
-
UK court rules against extradition to US of WikiLeaks founder Assange - 5 hours ago
-
US presidential election: Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin (ORIGINAL) - 6 hours ago
-
Shareholders vote to approve PSA merger with Fiat Chrysler - 6 hours ago
-
COVID-19 latest: AstraZeneca vax rolled out +++ Germany extends shutdown till January 31 | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
‘Not just incomprehensible but scandalous’: French papers slam slow vaccine rollout - 6 hours ago
-
River transport reborn? - 7 hours ago
UK judge rejects extradition of ‘suicide risk’ Assange to United States
A British judge ruled on Monday that #WikiLeaks founder Julian #Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide. The United States said it would continue to seek the extradition of Australian-born Assange and U.S. prosecutors are set to appeal Monday’s decision to London’s High Court.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en